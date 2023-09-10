Kenya's Agnes Jebet breaks 10km record

Agnes Jebet Ngetich

Agnes Jebet Ngetich is the new world 10km record holder after she stormed to victory at the Brasov Running Festival in Romania on Sunday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kapsait-based Catherine Reline came in second after clocking 30:14, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek was in third place after timing 30:34.
  • Kenyans also dominated the men's race with Weldon Langat winning in 27:05 ahead of Amos Kurgat (27:12) and Edward Zakayo (27:14).

The World Cross Country bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Ngetich is the new women's-only world 10km record holder after she stormed to victory at the Brasov Running Festival in Romania on Sunday.

Jebet, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, clocked 29:24 beating the previous record of the late Agnes Tirop of 30:01 recorded at the Roads to Records in Germany in 2021.

Kapsait-based Catherine Reline came in second after clocking 30:14, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek was in third place after timing 30:34.

Related

Kenyans also dominated the men's race with Weldon Langat winning in 27:05 ahead of Amos Kurgat (27:12) and Edward Zakayo (27:14).

In the headlines