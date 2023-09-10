Kenya's Agnes Jebet breaks 10km record
What you need to know:
- Kapsait-based Catherine Reline came in second after clocking 30:14, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek was in third place after timing 30:34.
- Kenyans also dominated the men's race with Weldon Langat winning in 27:05 ahead of Amos Kurgat (27:12) and Edward Zakayo (27:14).
The World Cross Country bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Ngetich is the new women's-only world 10km record holder after she stormed to victory at the Brasov Running Festival in Romania on Sunday.
Jebet, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, clocked 29:24 beating the previous record of the late Agnes Tirop of 30:01 recorded at the Roads to Records in Germany in 2021.
Kapsait-based Catherine Reline came in second after clocking 30:14, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek was in third place after timing 30:34.
Kenyans also dominated the men's race with Weldon Langat winning in 27:05 ahead of Amos Kurgat (27:12) and Edward Zakayo (27:14).