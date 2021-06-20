Kamworor leads comeback athletes in punching Tokyo ticket

Geoffrey Kamworor.

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kamworor beat a strong team to win the race in 27:01:06 ahead of his training mate Rodgers Kwemoi who timed 27:05:51 with Weldon Kirui finishing third
  • An elated Simotwo is grateful to have made the team after recovering from an injury that almost ended his career
  • Cheptai emerged second in the 10,000m race clocking 31:06.86 behind world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri who won the race in 30:53.60

During the just concluded national Olympics trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, three athletes came out of the woods to book their slots in Team Kenya for Tokyo Summer Games.

