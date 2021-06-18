The 'Beast' is back! Geoffrey Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

The 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor shrugged of the challenge from National Cross Country champion Rogers Kwemoi to win the men's 10,000 metres race during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Kamworor and Kwemoi exchanged leads in the last seven laps before Kamworor pulled away to win in 27 minutes and 01.06 seconds.

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

Kwemoi settled second in 27:05.51 as the two claimed the first two automatic slots for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Weldon Kipkirui came in third in 27:24.73 to beat the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard of 27:28.00 in a race where World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto, who was lying third, withdrew with five laps to go.

"The only thing I am missing in my trophy cabinet is the Olympics Games medal and I will work hard to get it," said Kamworor, who admitted that it will be a tall order. "But we shall plan well in the next few weeks...we definitely must come up with a strategy."

Deputy President William Ruto confers with Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei (left) during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

Kamworor said he has had challenges after he was involved in a road accident early last year but his mentor and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge challenged him to make it for the Tokyo Olympics.

"He told us to work so that we can accompany him to the Olympic Games," said Kamworor.

Rodgers Kwemoi (left) and Geoffrey Kamworor embrace at the end of the men's 10,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

Kwemoi said he is determined to put Kenya again to where it belongs by winning in Tokyo.

" I didn't expect to win but coming second is something sweet for me," said Kwemoi.