The 'Beast' is back! Geoffrey Kamworor seals Olympics slot at Kasarani

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Kwemoi said he is determined to put Kenya again to where it belongs by winning in Tokyo.

The 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor shrugged of the challenge from National Cross Country champion Rogers Kwemoi to win the men's 10,000 metres race during the Kenyan trials for Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

