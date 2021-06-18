Gathimba warms up for Tokyo Olympics with win at Kasarani

Samuel Gathimba warmed up to Tokyo Olympic Games with victory in men's 20km race walk during the Kenyan trials on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Gathimba, who is the only qualifier in the event, clocked 1 hour, 14 minutes and 23 seconds to win, beating Simon Wachira from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to second place in 1:22:07.

Samuel Gathimba competes in the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Youngster Dominic Ndigiti from Nyamza South settled third in 1:24.32.

"I am a musician and I love dancing and that is why I danced after finishing the race," said Gathimba. "I just want to perform well at the Tokyo Olympics."

Samuel Gathimba celebrates after winning the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Samuel Gathimba takes a tumble after completing the men's 20km race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

National champion Emily Ngii (KDF) was disqualified despite winning the women's race walk in 1:29.01.

Sylvia Kemboi would be declared the winner in 1:34:07.

No female athlete has attained the 1:31:00 qualifying standards for the Tokyo Olympics.

Emily Ngii competes in the 20km women race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, the team of Cleophas Kipruto, Hellen Syombua, Jared Momanyi and Mary Moraa set a new National Record in the 4x400m mixed relay race during the trials.