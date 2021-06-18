Gathimba warms up for Tokyo Olympics with win at Kasarani

Samuel Gathimba competes in the 20km men race walk during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 18, 2021.

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Gathimba is the only qualifier in the event.
  • He clocked 1 hour, 14 minutes and 23 seconds to win, beating Simon Wachira from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to second place in 1:22:07.

Samuel Gathimba warmed up to Tokyo Olympic Games with victory in men's 20km race walk during the Kenyan trials on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.