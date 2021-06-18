Mark Otieno: Borrowed pair of shoes propelled me to the Olympics

Mark Otieno.

Mark Otieno displays the pair of shoes given to him by Orogot Tarsis from Uganda (on his left hand) and the torn pair of shoes he has been using (on his right hand) after the 100 metres final at Kasarani on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Otieno's spikes had seen better days and was talking about them at the warm up track at Kasarani when Orogot overheard the conversion.
  • Orogot would promise Otieno a pair of shoes. Orogot had a rider on a motorbike deliver a pair of new spikes to Otieno the same day.

A pair of new spikes from his Ugandan friend and sprinter Orogot Tarsis a day before the trials is what made the difference for Mark Otieno to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

