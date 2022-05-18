Olympic champion Jacobs wins on return to 100 metres

Savona

Lamont Marcel Jacobs made a winning return to the 100 metres at a meeting in Savona on Wednesday, cruising to victory in his first race over the distance since claiming double gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs crossed the line in a wind-assisted time of 9.99 seconds in the heats in front of a small crowd at the low-key meeting on the Italian Riviera.

The 27-year-old will contest the final later on Wednesday.

Italian Jacobs was due to go head to head in Nairobi last weekend with Fred Kerley for the first time since his shock win at last year's Tokyo Games.

Kenya's sprints sensation Ferdinand Omanyala won the race in the then World Lead

However he had to pull out of the event with intestinal problems meaning he made his comeback at a rustic event under glorious sunshine in Italy.