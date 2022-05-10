What next for Omanyala after Kip Keino Classic win?

Kip Keino Classic 100 metres winner Ferdinand Omanyala Tuesday revealed that he will compete in Italy and Czech Republic later this month in readiness for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships slated for June 8-12 in Mauritius.

His first race after outshining Olympic 100m silver medalist American Fred Kerley last weekend will be the International Castiglione Athletic Meeting in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy on May 22.

“I will also race in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic on May 31,” Omanyala told Nation Sport.

The 26-year-old ran a world leading time this year of 9.85 seconds when clinching the Kip Keino Classic title at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on May 7 in front of thousands of fans. who included President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Italian missed Kip Keino Classic due to gastrointestinal problems for suspected food poisoning.

“I went to visit Jacobs with my wife, coach, team-mates and my local manager. I told him he is a strong guy, he will be well very soon. He was weak at that time, so he could not speak much. We will definitely meet more this year,” said Omanyala.

He congratulated Omanyala, who holds the Africa 100m record of 9.77, from second place finish at Kip Keino Classic 2021.