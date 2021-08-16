Okudo: Accreditation hitch being fixed ahead of U20

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (left) during a security briefing at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 15, 2021 head of the World Athletics U-20 Championships. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Huge queues were witnessed on Friday and Saturday at the Covid-19 testing area at the gymnasium with many people complaining about the delay in the release of the PCR results.
  • The delay made accreditation impossible as many people were denied entry for lack of PCR results, including the media.

Organisers of the World Athletics Under 20 Championships are addressing issues that have hampered accreditation for the global event brought on by Covid-19 protocols.

