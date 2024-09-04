Ojuka: I dedicate my silver medal to Kenyans

In Paris

Freshly minted Paralympic Games men’s long jump T37 silver medallist, Samson Ojuka of Kenya, said getting the right techniques on the runaway was the key to success.

He revealed that he started hitting the board three days before the championships, something that had worried him since arriving in France almost a month ago.

“We have tirelessly worked on the right technique at the board and I only got it right with my coach three days ago,” said Ojuka, who chalked a new African Record of 6.20 metres to claim Kenya's first medal at the games on Tuesday night.

“It will take time to sink in that I have won a medal on my debut at the Paralympics,” said Ojuka, the first Kenyan jumper to win a medal at the Paralympic Games since the country debuted at the Games in 1972.

Ojuka said that the first two jumps disappointed him. He failed to go on board in his first jump but managed 5.83m and 5.88m in his second and third attempts.

“I was doing 6.2m to 6.3m in training when I finally managed to step on the board well. I told myself that that wasn’t me…I had to reorganise myself on the runway,” said Ojuka.

Ojuka said his coach, Henry Nzungi, combined ideas with his Egyptian counterpart, Ahmed Moftah, and encouraged him.

"I am simply over the moon…I want to dedicate this to all those who have supported me and the millions of Kenyans who watched, especially my family, my coach, and the Kenya National Paralympic Committee," said Ojuka.

Ojuka’s incredible jump rescued Kenya’s fortunes at the Games where the country had not won a medal.

Kenya will be hoping for more medals on Wednesday as powerlifter Hellen Wawira and cyclist Kennedy Ogada compete in powerlifting and cycling time trials respectively.

Ojuka, a final year law student at Kenyatta University, erased the previous African Record of 6.05m set by Andrea Dalle Ave of South Africa in 2015.

It was Kenya’s first field event medal since the 2008 Beijing Paralympics when Mary Nakhumicha took silver in Javelin F57/58.

Ojuka lost the battle to Brian Lionel from Argentina with his second jump of 6.42m, as the Kenyan edged out Brazilian Cardo Evangelista on countback after posting a similar distance of 6.20m from his second jump.

“Kenya had not won a medal from track and I was the only one remaining to salvage some pride. I am happy that I managed to carry the national flag higher here in Paris,” said Ojuka, who was born with a deformed right hand (Erbs Palsy).

“This one will take time to settle,” said the second born in a family of two boys and two girls.