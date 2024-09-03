Samson Ojuka bags Kenya's first medal at the Paralympics

Samson Ojuka has won Kenya its first medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ojuka's fourth jump of 6.20 metres saw him set a new African record in men's long jump T37 to win silver medal at the Stade de France on Tuesday evening.

It was joy for Kenyan fans at the French sports cathedral as Ojuka, a final year law student at Kenyatta University, handed the country the much awaited medal.

This is Kenya’s first field event medal since the 2008 Beijing Paralympics when Mary Nakhumicha claimed silver in Javelin F57/58.

Ojuka lost the battled to Brian Lionel from Argentina with a jump of 6.42m. Ojuka edged out Brazilian Cardo Evangelist on countback with a similar distance of 6.20m.

"I am simply over the moon," said Ojuka, who improved his personal best to 5.88m with on his third jump before the silver medal exploits to save Kenya, who had not won a medal some blushes.