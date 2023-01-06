Obiri, Kandie reign in KDF cross country championships

World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri and World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie ruled to win their respective races during the Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Obiri, the 2017 and 2019 World 5,000 metres champion, retained her crown for her sixth victory in a dominant style in 32 minutes and 58.9 seconds.

Obiri, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, beat former champion, Sergeant Joyciline Jepkosgei of Garissa to second place in 33:04.8 as Senior Private Esther Borura from Mtongwe settled third in 33:07.8.

Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Sheila Chepkirui, who finished third at Valencia Marathon a month ago on her debut over the distance, romped home fourth in 33:29.5.

Obiri, the 2022 World 10,000m silver medallist, holds previous wins from 2014, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Bombardier Kandie from Embakasi recaptured the title he lost last year to Erick Kiptanui when he reigned to storm home triumphant in 29:24.5, edging out Vincent Mutai of Kahawa in 29:45.4 as Corporal Collins Koros settled third in 29:51.7.

Kandie, the former half marathon world record holder and 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medalist, won the KDF title back-to-back in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Both Kandie and Koros are in Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships programmed for February 18 in Bathurst, Australia.

Results

Men’s 10km

1. Kibiwott Kandie (Embakasi) 29:24.5,

2. Vincent Mutai (Kahawa) 29:45.4,

3. Collins Koros (Kahawa) 29:51.7,

4. Peter Mwaniki (nanyuki) 30:00.0,

5. Bethwel Chumba (Mrongwe) 30:05.9

6. Franklin Ngelel (LAB) 30:07.8.

Women’s 10km

1. Hellen Obiri (LAB) 32:58.9,

2. Joycilline Jepkosgei (Garissa) 33”04.8,

3. Esther Borura (Mtongwe) 33:07.8,

4. Sheila Chepkirui (Thika) 33:29.5,

5. Cynthia Chepkemoi (Isiolo) 33:37.6,