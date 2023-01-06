Chepckoech wins Police women cross country title

The 3,000 metres steeplechase World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech from Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) is the new National Police Cross Country Championships women's 10 kilometres champion.

Chepkoech, the 2019 World 3,000m steeplechase champion, virtually led from gun-to-tape, to claim her maiden title in 34 minutes and 35.3 seconds at the Ngong Racecourse on Friday.

It's only in the last of the five-lap course that 2013 World 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono briefly took the lead before Chepkoech stamped her authority to triumph on a beautiful sunny morning.

Chepkoech, who finished fourth in 2017 and sixth in 2019, edged out surprise package Gladys Kwamboka from National Police College (NPC) to second place in 34:36.4.

Cherono from Rift Valley settled third in 34:39.2 as NPC's Stacy Ndiwa, the 2015 and 2018 winner, came fourth in 34:50.7.

Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet (NPC), competing for the first time at the Police event, finished fifth in 34:52.5 with defending champion Caroline Nyaga of Eastern clocking 35:04.4 for sixth place.

Beatrice Chepkoech (centre) runs in the leading pack in the senior women's 10km race during the Police Cross Country Championships at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on January 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nyaga sealed the last automatic qualifying place in Police team for the National Cross Country Championships planned for January 21 at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College im Ruiru, Kiambu.

"It's a beautiful race and my intention was to lead from start to finish," said Chepkoech, who is in the relay team for the World Cross Country Championships due for February 18 in Australia.

"I am so happy since it is the first time am finishing in top 10. I attribute my performance to training alongside Chepkoech in Kiganjo. She has really been helpful and I thank her for that," said Kwamboka, who finished 11th last year.

Results

1. Beatrice Chepkoech (ASTU) 34:35.3

2. Gladys Kwamboka (NPC) 34:36.4

3. Mercy Cherono (RVP) 34:39.2

4. Stacy Ndiwa (NPC) 34:50.7

5. Beatrice Chebet (NPC) 34:52.5