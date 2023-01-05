All set for KDF, Police cross country championships

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Service (NPS) host their respective cross country championships Friday to select their teams for the National Cross Country Championships due for January 21 this year.

The reigning World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri hopes to bag her sixth title when KDF Cross Country Championships go down at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

The men’s 10 kilometres race will equally be competitive with World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie out to recapture the title against a strong field that includes defending champion Erick Kiptanui and last year’s silver medallist Collins Koros.

At the Ngong Racecourse, the 2019 World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto puts his title on the cutting edge against eight times champion Geoffrey Kamwowor in the Police event.

Kamworor, who was going for his ninth title withdrew in the last minute after he sustained a groin injury during his long run the previous day to let Kipruto claim his maiden crown last year.

Commonwealth and Africa 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet takes on the defending champion and Africa 10,000m champion Caroline Nyaga in the women’s 10km race at the Police event.

Obiri, the 2019 World Cross Country champion, retained her title last year when she clocked 32 minutes and 49.50 seconds, edging out the 2020 champion Joyce Chepkemoi to second place in 33:25.1.

Obiri, the 2017 and 2019 World 5,000m champion and 2022 World 10,000m silver medallist, holds wins from 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

It will be Obiri’s first race of the year, having closed 2022 with victory at Bangsaen21 Half Marathon on December 18 in Chon Buri, Thailand.

“My previous season was great but I look forward to a better 2023 where I will concentrate mainly on road running,” said the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 5,000m silver medallist.

Obiri, who ran her maiden marathon to finish sixth in New York City in 2:25:49 on November 6 last year, hopes to make it in marathon for the 2024 Paris Olympics, having dismissed any possibilities of featuring at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am through with track and it’s time to direct my energies to road running,” said the 33-year-old Obiri, who has featured in three Olympics and four World Athletics Championships.

Obiri will face among others Sheila Chepkurui, Nesphine Chepleting, Irene Kamais and former champion Joycilline Jepkosgei, who finished second at the London Marathon on October 2 last year.

Kandie, the former half marathon world record holder, lost his title to Kiptanui last year.

Kiptanui timed 29:20.59, beating Collins Koros to second place in 29:21.45, as Vedic Cheruiyot settled third in 29:23.78.

Kandie won the KDF title in 2019 at Kahawa Garrison for the first time before defending it at Laikipia Air Base in 2020 and at Moi Air Base in 2021.