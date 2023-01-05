Coe: Ruto's assurance on war against doping satisfying

Kenya should be ready to suffer the short term embarrassment of increased positive tests and win the war against doping than enjoy a long term decline and reputational damage of the sport both domestically and internationally.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe Thursday noted that it is inevitable that the extra resourcing, testing and intelligence level that the government of Kenya has brought on board in the war on doping will see the number of positive cases rising.

Coe said that he is delighted that the Kenyan government, World Athletics, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), Athletics Kenya (AK)and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) will play an instrumental part in producing the change everybody wants to see from the goals set this year.

Coe described meeting President William Ruto Thursday at State House, Nairobi as the most crucial and important moment that affirmed the country’s commitment to the war against doping.

“I am pleased by the commitment that has been shown particularly by President Ruto, who made it very clear that the war on doping has his full blessings, guidance and drive from the top and that no effort will be spared,” said Coe.

Coe, who was addressing the media at Weston Hotel after meeting President Ruto at State House, Nairobi said that the roadmap by AK’s President Jack Tuwei and other governmental organs to fight doping have shown merit, direction and has purpose.

‘This is not just the President’s commitment at governmental level we all want to see but also an increased level of resources that will allow extensive testing, intelligence and education programs," he noted.

However, Coe warned that plans are always fine and dandy on the table but the task now is for all to implement, monitor and make sure that they are making the right progress.

Coe was accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba, Principal Secretary for Sports Jonathan Mueke, Tuwei and ADAK chief executive officer Sarah Shibutse.

President Ruto at State House said that he will not spare any efforts in the fight against doping as he affirmed his government commitment to spend Sh3.7 billion in the war on doping for the next five years.

The President said the government will go an extra mile in protecting the integrity of athletics and pledged to work together in creating the right frameworks for athletes to succeed.

Coe said without such resources and funding the best laid plans are unlikely to come to fruition.

Coe explained that the meeting with Namwamba on Wednesday gave him enough time to understand the commitment across governmental departments after the retreat that took place in December.

“This confirmed to me how Kenya looks at this in a holistic and structured way because this is a complicated landscape,” said Coe, who warned that there will be no quick and easy solutions or scapegoat to the war on doping.

Coe revealed that days leading to and after the World Athletics Council meeting on November 30 in Rome Italy, he had been compelled to explain to the world why their approach to Kenya was different from Russia.