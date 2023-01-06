Kamworor turns on class to reclaim Police cross country title

Double World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor sealed an unprecedented ninth men's title at the National Police Service Cross Country Championships at the Ngong Racecourse on Friday.

The 30-year-old Kamworor reclaimed the title he lost last year after a thrilling two-horse exchange coupled with lot of teasing with Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu.

Kamworor and Simiu subjected fans to an enthralling sprint finish with the 2015 and 2017 World Cross Country champion having the last laugh in 29 minutes and 39.1 seconds.

Simiu held his head only bowing down to Kamworor's superior kick as he walked across the finishing line in second place in 29:46.9.

"The race fell in place as I had planned and it feels great to win my ninth title here," said Kamworor, adding that it was part of his preparations for the World Cross Country Championships due February 18 in Australia.

Geoffrey Kamworor (left) competes with Daniel Simiu in the senior men's 10km race during the Police Cross Country Championships at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on January 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kamworor finished sixth during the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships on December 10 last year at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) Ruiru, Kiambu.

"I had not prepared well with the trials having been brought forward but my body now feels 80 per cent ready and fit for the World event," said Kamworor, who attribute his longevity to discipline, hard work and focus.

Kamworor, who intends to work on his speed and endurance ahead of the world event said he won't make the Police team for the National Cross Country Championships due for January 21 at the PSTC.

"I want to concentrate on the World Cross Country Championships where I want to reclaim the title I lost to Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei," said Kamworor.

Josephat Kiprotich clocked 30:43.9 for third followed by Joseph Kiptum in 30:53.2.

Results

1. Geoffrey Kamworor (Western) 29:31.9

2. Daniel Simiu (NPC) 29:46.9

3. Josephat Kiprotich (CIPU) 30:43.9

4. Joseph Kiptum (NEP) 30:53.2

5. Edwin Kiplagat (RDU) 30:56.8