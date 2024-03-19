Emmaculate Anyango: The unlikely distance running champion targeting a global title

“Ongetau labatet bikchok,” shouts Emmaculate Anyango in Kalenjin, words which can be loosely translated to “Can we start our training please.”

It’s 8am on a Saturday, and after a brief warm-up session at the Moi University’s School of Law Annex Campus track in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, athletes from Clouds Sports, a club based in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, assemble for a word of prayer.

The group has been travelling from Iten for speed sessions at the university due to the lack of good track after the historic Kamariny Stadium was closed for (endless) renovations.

Athletes, who are not able to travel, have been using Kamariny, in its sorry state, after the contractor left.

Anyango opens the session with prayer after which their coach, Kenneth Rotich, divides them into three before he gives them firm instructions.

“This is just training and we are not competing. The pace I’m giving you must be maintained until we finish our training because it’s just a speed session,” warns Rotich.

The 2019, 3,000m Africa Junior Silver Medalist Emmaculate Anyango (left) and her coach, Kenneth Rotich, after training at Moi University Annex Campus grounds in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

We are here to interview 23-year-old Anyango, the second woman to have run a 10-kilometre road race in under 29 minutes.

When Agnes Jebet Ng’etich shattered the world 10-kilometre road race record on January 14 in Valencia, Spain, running 28 minutes and 46 seconds, Anyango was second timing 28:57.

The run has motivated her to work hard and she doesn’t want to always play second fiddle. When she arrived in Valencia and met the other competitors, she immediately knew that the race would be tight.

“After emerging second in the Lille 10km road race, I came back home and wanted to focus on cross-country events, but an opportunity presented itself to compete in Valencia,” she recalls.

“I entered into the race trusting the training I had done, despite the rich field. I didn’t care, I just wanted to run well and be on the podium which eventually came, but to my surprise, I ran sub 29 minutes and this was huge for me,” said the mother of a two-year-old son.

She said the pacemaker looked scared during the race and she decided to follow Jebet, who had asked for the world record pace, following her up to the 8.5-kilometre mark when she reduced her pace after suffering discomfort in her stomach.

Agnes Jebet Ng'etich leads in the senior women's 10km race during 40th edition of Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru on March 2, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the Lille 10km road race, Anyango’s body reacted two kilometres into the race because they had been kept for a long period in the call room with little warm-up time. But she finished second once again behind Agnes Jebet.

Jebet cut the tape after clocking 29:26 ahead of Anyango who timed 29:34, with Christine Njoki sealing the podium positions in 29:40.

Stormed to victory

“We didn’t start competing against one another recently (referring to Jebet), but she has been my good competitor.

“Sometimes I beat her and on other occasions, she wins, but we all celebrate because sports is a unifying factor,” she revealed.

On February 3, she stormed to victory at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour at the Lobo Village in Eldoret in the 10km senior category.

She was in her own class after widening the gap in the last lap before winning in 32:55 ahead of former New York Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, who clocked 33:10 as Catherine Reline settled for third place in 33:18.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games slated for July 26-August 11, Anyango has set her eyes on the 10,000m race.

She said that with good training and teamwork, Kenya is capable of doing well in the 25-lap race.

“Kenya has missed out on the 10,000m title for a long time, but I believe we will be able to reclaim the title if we run as a team. Ethiopians are good in the last lap, but if we start the race with a faster pace, it will be hard for them to hang on,” she said.

The 2019, 3,000m Africa junior silver medalist Emmaculate Anyango during an interview after training at Moi University Annex Campus grounds in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She is eyeing a podium finish at the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia on March 30.

By the way, who said an athlete from Luo Nyanza cannot shine in distance running? Anyango has shattered such stereotypes.

Born in Nyakach, Kisumu County, on April 2, 2000, she joined Monire Primary School in Kericho County and started running while in standard three. But she started doing serious training while in standard five before multiple world champion Mercy Cherono identified her and enrolled her in a camp in 2015.

In 2017, she met her coach Kenneth Rotich who started giving her tips and supporting her training.

In 2019, she represented Kenya at the Africa Under-20 Championships in Cote d'Ivoire and won silver in the 3,000 metres race.

This motivated her to continue training and after finishing primary school, she asked her mother, Pamela Atieno to allow her concentrate on athletics.

Inspired by Obiri

“My mother was so strict but I told her to allow me to pursue athletics because I was poor in class and I wouldn’t get far with education.

“She didn’t want to listen, but I insisted and she eventually gave me her blessings. She is now following up on my performance keenly,” said Anyango, a third born in a family of five.

Anyango said that she has always been inspired by Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri and wants to follow in her footsteps.

Emmaculate Anyango wins the senior women's 10km race during the third edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 03, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

When she is not competing or training, she loves dancing. Rotich believes Anyango will represent Kenya at the Olympics.

“She is a disciplined athlete who always follows instructions. We were happy with her exploits at the Valencia race and I believe she has a bright future,” he said.

Her mother is proud of her daughter’s performances on the track.