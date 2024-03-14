Confusion as top stars missing from Team Kenya cross country camp

Team Kenya's management for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is in a dilemma.

Some of the country’s medal hopefuls, especially in the senior women’s 10-kilometre race, are missing from the residential training camp in Ngong, Kajiado.

The 10 kilometres world record holder Agnes Jebet Ng'etich, Sirikwa Classic Cross Country champion Emmaculate Anyango, and world 5km silver medallist Lilian Kasait are among athletes yet to report to camp.

World Cross Country champion Beatrice Chebet was expected in camp on Thursday evening.

Team Kenya for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia, reported to camp on Sunday.

Ng'etich won the national trials held at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Kiambu, on March 2, where Anyango, the Discovery Cross Country champion, and Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, finished second and third, respectively.

Chebet, the Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion, came in fourth during the trials, followed by world half marathon silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and Africa cross country champion Cintia Chepng’eno.

Chelimo, the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist, and Chepng’eno are the only athletes who have reported to camp from the senior women’s team.

The 2022 national cross country champion Samuel Chebolei is yet to join his teammates in the senior men’s team.

Nicholas Kimeli has replaced the two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who opted out after the trials.

Instead, Kamworor chose to prepare for the London Marathon scheduled for April 21 in the British capital.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi is yet to report to the mixed relay team but has already communicated with the management.

Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa has warned that the athletes risk losing their slots if they don’t report for residential training in Ngong immediately.

“I have sent a report to Athletics Kenya concerning their absence and should expect action soon,” said Kirwa, adding that they have tried to contact the athletes in vain.

“Their lines are not going through. The worst thing is that they have not bothered to communicate explaining their situation," said Kirwa.

“They should have told us in advance not to include them at the trials so as to avoid these hide-and-seek games,” said Kirwa.

Wanyonyi had urged Athletics Kenya to exempt him from the camp during the Sirkiwa Classic Cross Country to concentrate on some specialised training in Eldoret before joining the team days before departure.

“If that works then I will be ready to be in the team that will go defend the mixed relay title,” said Wanyonyi, who won men’s 2km race at the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country on February 3 before finishing second during the national trials won by fellow world mixed relay gold medallist Reynold Kipkorir.

Team

Women’s 10km

1. Agnes Jebet Ng'etich

2. Emmaculate Anyango

3. Lillian Kasait

4. Beatrice Chebet

5. Margaret Chelimo

6. Cintia Chepng’eno

Women Under-20 6km

1. Sheila Jebet

2. Deborah Chemutai

3. Nancy Cherop

4. Mercy Chepkemoi

5. Diana Cherotich

6. Diana Chepkemoi

Men's 10km

1. Sabastian Sawe

2. Samuel Chebolei

3. Gideon Rono

4. Nicholas Kimeli

5. Benson Kiplagat

6. Ishmael Kipkurui

Men under-20 8km

1. Samuel Kibathi

2. Charles Rotich

3. Mathew Kipkoech Kipruto

4. Johana Erot

5. Shadrack Rono

6. Gideon Ng’etich

Mixed Relay

1. Reynold Kipkorir

2. Emmanuel Wanyonyi

3. Kyumbe Munguti

4. Virginia Nyambura

5. Mercy Wanjiru