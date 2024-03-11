Eldoret City Marathon launched

Eldoret City Marathon will be held on April 21 in Uasin Gishu County.

While presiding over the launch of this year’s race in Eldoret on Monday, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui who is also the race director, said the race, which did not take place last year, will be staged this year as he has secured prize money for the athletes.

Tanui also announced that his team had brought on board athletics legends like Wilson Boit Kipketer, Christopher Kosgei, Hosea Kogo, Julius Kariuki and Julius Korir to support the dream to help nurture upcoming talents.

“As an organisation, we have incorporated former athletes to help guide athletes on running clean with a view to inculcating self discipline,” said Tanui.

Tanui confirmed that this year, the race will continue as planned and urged athletes to register in their numbers so as to stand a chance of winning the top prize next month.

“We have many athletes who are training in various regions and have not had an opportunity to compete. We will give them a chance to compete and possibly be invited to races abroad,” he added.

Uasin Gishu County Women Representative Gladys Shollei said that the race is a blessing to upcoming athletes as it accords them an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“Many athletes miss chances of competing abroad but running in such a race provides an opening for them to compete abroad and make a living,” said Shollei.