Tanui: Fresh AK polls good for athletics

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui has lauded the High Court for their decision to call for fresh elections at Athletics Kenya.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi, in his ruling coming after eight years since the case was instituted, ordered the current Athletics Kenya executive committee to vacate office after having served a full term of eight years.

Mugambi said that the officials including AK President Jack Tuwei are not eligible to contest for any position in the organisation but should facilitate a further review of its constitution as per the Sports Act 2013 and pave the way for elections within 90 days.

However, AK Friday got a reprieve after the High Court granted them a stay order, a day after the same court ordered them to vacate office.

AK and other respondents have been given 30 days to appeal the ruling in a stay order signed by the High Court Deputy Registrar at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi dated March 8, 2024.

Tuwei alongside his deputy Paul Mutwii and treasurer David Miano are first respondents in a case where two-time Boston marathon champion Moses Tanui and nine others are petitioners.

Speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, Tanui--who was the first petitioner--said that the win was not for himself as an individual but for the entire athletics fraternity in Kenya.

“For now it is up to the athletics fraternity that what we had been asking will be followed because the ruling from the court has been heard and we need to unite and speak one language going forward,” said Tanui.

He also thanked the government for being patient because the case has taken a long time to come to a conclusion but it would also be a great reprieve to those who are going to run for office.

Tanui also thanked the courts saying that they had done the right thing for athletics.

Former world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Moses Kiptanui said that he was glad that the ruling had been given, paving way for a new generation of officials to take over.

“The case has really taken a long time and now we just want to say it is a win for the athletes. We now want to see things done in the right way. There is a management and secretariat team that will take care of the teams that will be competing abroad, including Olympic Games in July and August,” said Kiptanui.

He further said that a caretaker committee should be appointed to ensure smooth transition between the incoming and outgoing officials.