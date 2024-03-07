High Court orders AK to hold fresh elections

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei makes his remarks during the launch of the 2023 Absa Kip Keino Classic at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on May 5, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has ordered the executive committee of Athletics Kenya (AK) who have been office continuously for eight years to vacate forthwith.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi further said the officials including the chairperson Lt. Gen (retired) Jackson Tuwei are not eligible to contest for any position in the organisation. 

The judge also directed the organisation to review its constitution, which was ratified on April 27, 2016 after taking views from all stakeholders within 90 days. 

More to follow...

