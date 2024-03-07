High Court orders AK to hold fresh elections
The High Court has ordered the executive committee of Athletics Kenya (AK) who have been office continuously for eight years to vacate forthwith.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi further said the officials including the chairperson Lt. Gen (retired) Jackson Tuwei are not eligible to contest for any position in the organisation.
The judge also directed the organisation to review its constitution, which was ratified on April 27, 2016 after taking views from all stakeholders within 90 days.
