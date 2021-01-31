New winners crowned at Discovery Kenya Cross Country

Robert Kiprop and newcomer Daisy Cherotich emerged winners of the 30th edition of the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships held at Sports Club, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County Sunday.

The race, which attracted many athletes with less crowds due to the Covid-19 protocols, registered mixed reactions with elite athletes shown dust.

Kiprop, who is the 5,000m Africa champion, ran a tactical race staying with the leading pack before increasing his pace in the last lap following Rodgers Kwemoi closely.

He maintained the pace before surging forward in the last 500m to bag victory in a time of 30:17.8 ahead of the defending champion Nicholas Kimeli, who clocked 30:20.8, while Rodgers Kwemoi was third in 30:25.3.

Kiprop said that he was looking forward to compete in the National trials event scheduled for February 13 in Nairobi.

“I’m happy with the results and this has given me more energy to prepare for the national event in Nairobi where I’m looking forward to make the team that will be heading to the Africa Cross Country Championships,” he said.

“We have a few months to the Olympic Games and I want to continue training hard so that I can make the team that will be heading to Tokyo.Tokyo. The 5,000m race is always competitive, but I want to do my best and make the team,” said Kiprop.

In the women's category, a newcomer stunned the rich field to carry the day.

Cherotich, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said that she was happy with her performance and is aiming for a good outing at the National trials.

She crossed the line after timing 33:53.6 ahead Eva Cherono, who clocked 34:01.9, while Eunice Chumba was in third position after timing 34:15.7.

“It was a tough race and after three laps, I decided to step forward and when I saw no one was reacting, I decided to maintain the pace to the finish line. My target now is to represent my region (Central Rift) during the nationals where I want to be in the team for Africa Cross Country Championships,” said Cherotich.

Selected results

6km women

1. Marion Jepngetich 20:55.4

2. Jackline Jepkoech 21:05.1

3. Sharon Jerono 21:10.2

4. Brenda Jepchumba 21:27.2

5. Zena Jeptoo 21:29.5

8km junior men

1. Gideon Rono 24:01.6

2. Brian Kiprop 24:31.7

3. Emmanuel Maru 24:36.9

4. Emmanuel Kiplagat 24:39.4

5. Levy Kibet 24:43.5

10km senior women

1. Daisy Cherotich 33:53.6

2. Eva Cherono 34:01.9

3. Eunice Chebichii 34:15.7

4. Gladys Chepkurui 34:26.2

5. Valary Jemeli 34:31.3

10km senior men

1. Robert Kiplagat 30:17.8

2. Nicholas Kimeli 30:20.8

3. Rodgers Kwemoi 30:25.3

4. Titus Kiprotich 30:28.1

5. Rhonex Kipruto 30:33.5