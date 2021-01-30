Mumbua wins AK's Southern Cross Country Championships title

Agnes Mumbua from Machakos pulled away from counterpart Cecilia Wayua in the last lap to win Athletics Kenya Southern Cross Country Championships senior women's 10km race at Machakos People's Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Mumbua braved the sunny course, clocking 32 minutes and 45.5 seconds as Wayua settled second in 31:59.0 with Kitui's Lucy Muli romping home third in 32:00.1.

The trio will now lead Southern Region team to the National Cross Country Championships due February 13 at the Ngong Racecourse.

"It feels great to here and lead the Southern Region team to the nationals. It will be a tough calling but I hope to improve my placing from last year for a top six finish," said Mumbua, who finished 31st during the National Cross Country Championships last year.

Ann Mwongeli from Makueni won women's under-20 6km race in 20:38.4, beating Machakos' Sharon Ndanu and Elizabeth Mueni from Makueni to second and third in 20:56.8 and 21:42.9 respectively.

A form one student at St Valentines Machakos, Faith Mwende flew away with girls' under-18 5km title in 16:38.39.

Compatriot Victoria Kalondu came in second in 16:43.74 with Kitui's Irene James settling second in 16:57.76.



