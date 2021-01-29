Half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie glides to another KDF title

World half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie retained the men's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cross Country title at the Moi Air Base in Nairobi on Friday.

Kandie, based at the Embakasi Garrison, clocked 29 minutes, 24.5 for victory while Kahawa Garrison's Collins Koros (29:32.5) and Eric Kiptanui of Embakasi Garrison (29:40.5) were second and third respectfully.

Kandie and Kiptanui are on the list of 60 elite athletes who will fight for the Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is very possible to break my own world record in 21 kilometres,” Kandie, who led from gun to tape, said.

Kandie also revealed he has trained his sights on taking the national cross country crown next month at Ngong Racecourse where he is expected to face stiff competition.

Kandie is eyeing a ticket for 2020 Africa Cross Country championships in Togo in March with his biggest goal this year being the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan in July/August.

“I target a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics,” Kandie promised the Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, who attended the KDF Cross Country Championships.