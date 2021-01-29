Chelangat defends Police Cross Country title in style

Sheila Chelangat from Central led from gun to tape to retain her senior women's 10km race during the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Ngong Racecourse.

It was a precise way to fire the warning shot from Chelangat, who expressed her intentions to also defend her National Cross Country Championships title on February 13 at the same course.

"I feel great after my second race this year. My intention was to go to the front and let anyone challenge me," said Chelangat, who won the second leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series on December 19 in Mosoriot.

Chelangat clocked 33 minutes and 34.5 seconds to seal victory as she prepares for RAK Half Marathon due February 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

"It's from there that I will focus on track with the intentions of competing in 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics," said Chelangat.

It was a three-horse battle for the second place featuring former World 3,000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng (NPC), Edith Chelimo (Nairobi) and World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo (Eastern).

However, it's Kiyeng, who had the final laugh to claim second place in 33:39.5 followed by Edith in 33:40.5 and Margaret in 33:48.7.