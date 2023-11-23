New date for 2024 Kip Keino Classic

The 2024 Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, has been brought forward to April 20 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Race director Barnaba Korir said the race that is usually held in the month of May has been brought forward to April 20 owing to the grand facelift is set to take place at the 60,000-seater MISC.

The 36-year-old arena is among the stadiums that have been earmarked for major facelift ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that the country will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.

The changes have also been necessitated by the 2024 Diamond League that will come as early as April 20 in Xiamen and April 27 in Shanghai all in China.

This year’s fourth edition was held on May 13 where a total of 10 Meet Records were broken and three world leading marks were set as several athletes dropped their lifetime bests.

At the backdrop of Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala’s sizzling world lead victory of 9.84 seconds in men’s 100m, American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson’s dominant display in 200m wowed many.

Richardson went on to claim the world 1000m title in Budapest, Hungary as world high jump silver medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine, who set the best distance on Kenyan soil with victory in 2metres, also went on to win the world title in Budapest.

Mary Moraa, who was then the world 800m bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games 800m champion, won her race before being installed as the new world champion in Budapest.

“Despite the change, the Kip Keino Classic will still attract some of the best athletes in the world, with next year being an Olympic season,” said Korir.

Korir further disclosed that World Athletics has approved the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championship scheduled for December 2 in Uasin Gishu as a bronze event.

“It now means the event will be featured annually on the World Athletics calendar,” said Korir, who confirmed receiving a letter from World Athletics detailing the development.

Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships held in Lobo, Eldoret is ranked as a gold label while the National Cross Country Championships in bronze.

Meanwhile, the Lotto Foundation Cross Country that was scheduled for December 9, this year in Nanyuki, has been called off.

At the same time, the Athletics Kenya Sprints Middle Distance and Field Events Build up that was to double up as the First AK Relay weekend Meeting that was scheduled for December 1 to 2 in Kisumu has been moved to December 8 to 9 at the same venue.

With the fifth and final leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series set for Saturday in Iten, all athletes participating in the Under-18 and Under-20 categories have been directed to carry their original birth certificates for vetting purposes during registration.