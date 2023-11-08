Omanyala: I'm trusting my legs to take me to the 'promised land'

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala started preparations for the 2024 season this week with what he described as a “leap of faith".

After failing to get the much desired medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August, Omanyala wants to let himself free into the wilderness, not knowing what to expect.

“I have labelled the coming season as a leap of faith season where I will be walking in the darkness where you never know where your next step will land you.

“I just trust in God that where I will step are staircases that will take me to the light," said Omanyala, 27, who had set himself a target of running an African record with a sub- 9.7 seconds and winning a medal in Budapest.

Despite not running sub-9.7 seconds and medaling in Budapest, Omanyala said he achieved 95 percent of his targets last season.

"I not only wanted a medal in Budapest, but to win the championships but I missed, which counts for the five percent since getting to the final was a big thing," said Omanyala, who trained on Monday and Tuesday at Peponi School under his new coach Geoffrey Kimani.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, disclosed that he almost cut off the wristband that he had inscribed 9.66 after Budapest.

“I was really disappointed but either way, it was a good season because I stayed injury free and healthy, managing to move around to different time zones and continents," said Omanyala, saying he couldn't have demanded more from God. “I still have that dream of running sub-97."

Omanyala said last season came with great lessons and challenges, adding that he will now focus mostly on Diamond League and Continental Gold Tour races next season.

"We did a lot of races this year, some of which were low on points as far as ranking is concerned. We shall reduce on them next season," said Omanyala, who ran 26 races in 100m last season.

From the races, Omanyala clocked 12 sub 10s including an identical 9.85 during the trials for the World Championships in Nairobi and while finishing third at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final.

Omanyala noted that competition was stiff mostly at the Diamond League and World Championships.

“I feel the races I did in Kenya were good but really didn't get the best out of me because of the level of athletes I ran against," said Omanyala.

Omanyala noted that having taken his game to the next level, any small mistake can prove costly.

"I have learnt that when one gets into races one has to make sure he is fully focused, committed and make sure every box is ticked," explained Omanyala.

Omanyala said it's a game of wits and microseconds when getting to a level where he is among the nine fastest athletes in the world.

Omanyala said he feels fresh heading into the new season with a new coach, the renowned strength and conditioning coach, Geoffrey Kimani.

Kimani replaced Duncan Ayiemba, who has been with Omanyala since he turned to athletics during the 2015/2016 season.

"I won’t talk much about the changes but I have enjoyed six weeks of break where I have been all over, interacting with people and doing motivational talk," said Omanyala, who sponsored age group tennis and karate tournaments besides visiting his former high School, Friends School Kamusinga and St Joseph’s High School, Kitale to give them a talk.

He also participated in the Kisumu Heart and Cancer Run Omanyala, who will alternate his training base at Peponi School and Moi International Sports Centre, will kick off the 2024 season at the World Indoor Tour in February ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships due March 1 to 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Of course the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are my main target but as I said, I am taking a leap of faith next season, trusting my legs will take me to the Promised Land," said Omanyala.

The highlight of Omanyala’s performance was when he broke the African record, posting a new time of 9.77 seconds to finish second during the 2021 Kip Keino Classic, losing the battle to American Trayvon Bromell in 9.76.

Omanyala debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that were rescheduled for 2021 and made history as the first Kenyan sprinter in 100m to reach the semi-finals.

Omanyala, who is now the all-time ninth fastest man in 100m, went on to win the Africa 100m and 4x100m title as well as Commonwealth Games 100m title last year.

Omanyala reached the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon, United States last year.

He was one of the favourites to clinch the title heading to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August this year, but finished a disappointing seventh place in a race won by American Noah Lyles.