Nairobi City Marathon postponed

The Nairobi City Marathon that was scheduled for May 21 has been postponed to July 2 this year.

The race director Ibrahim Hussein disclosed Thursday that several factors have necessitated the rescheduling of the race.

Hussein disclosed that a couple of high profile spring season marathons will be held during the same period hence organisers didn’t want to compete for elite participants.

“We thought it wise to make the move so as to attract some of these top athletes,” said Hussein during the press briefing at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Hussein, who was flanked by Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai and athletes’ representative Milcah Chemos, said that the event was also set to coincide with Getrude’s Children Hospital charity race walk.

“While the race walk isn’t on Athletics Kenya calendar, it's for a noble course where they are raising funds for cancer. They will use part of the route we were to use,” said Hussein.

Hussein said that registration for the race will still go on at Athletics Kenya headquarters at Riadha House, Iten, Kapsabet, Eldoret and Machakos.

“Those who had registered but won’t make it for the new date will have their entry fee refunded,” explained the legendary distance runner, adding that 2,500 participants had registered for the race.

“We usually attract more entries in 5 kilometres and 10km races and we expect the same this time around,” said Hussein, the first African to win the Boston Marathon in 1988.

Hussein said the postponement of the event will also enable them to plan accordingly and more so, reach their target of between 15,000 to 20,000 participants.

Last year's inaugural event that was held on the Nairobi Expressway attracted 10,000 participants.

Brimin Misoi and Agnes Barsosio won the men and women's 42km races to pocket Sh6.9 million each.

Misoi clocked two hours, 08 minutes and 30 seconds while Barsosio timed 2:24:45.