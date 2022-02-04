Mwangi stuns rich field to win women's 5,000m at AK meet

Rebecca Mwangi

Rebecca Mwangi wins 5,000m women final during Athletics Kenya First Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 4, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The day also belonged to Matthew Samperu from Run Together, who edged out teammate Isaac Too in a sprint finish to claim men's 10,000m victory
  • Former national 100m champions Maximilla Imali and Eunice Kadogo from Police also staged standout performances in 100m heats to reach the final
  • Moraa, now the 800m specialist, timed 54.81 to take the first heat, beating Abigael Chepkemei (Ndura) and Getrude Asego (Police) in 56.96 and 57.89 respectively

Japan-based Rebecca Mwangi stunned a rich field to win women’s 5,000m as the First Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting got underway at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

