Omanyala dreams big on 60m debut in France

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala, 26, revealed his ambitious target of running the distance in less than 6.50 seconds during a press conference held at the race venue on Wednesday
  • Fastest Iranian man Hassan Taftian holds the Miramas record of 6.68 he set in January 2021 at the 7,500-seater stadium
  • Bahamian Terrence Jones has run the fastest time in 60m indoors this year, registering 6.45 in Lubbock, USA on January 15, 2022



Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala wants to break the 60 metres Miramas Métropole Indoor record on his first attempt over the distance in the World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze label race in France on Friday 9pm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.