Kiprop makes 800m switch, eyes World Championships

After four years in the cold that saw him train in isolation due to rules laid down by Athletics Integrity Unit, Asbel Kiprop, a three-time 1,500m world champion has resumed full training.

And Kiprop is going to compete in 800m race down from his traditional 1,500m having done some good endurance and speed sessions when he was away for the last four years.

Nation Sport Friday caught up with Kiprop at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, visibly in high spirits and training with a group of other athletes.

Related Asbel Kiprop seeks track comeback as doping ban ends Athletics

Kiprop was holding group training for the first time since 2017. He revealed he had been training alone in the forest trails waiting for the ban to elapse and he is happy that he will be competing again with the National Police Championships in April set to be his first competitive race.

“I have been out since 2017 and the experience is different with what I have been doing before. I think after three sessions I will be able to catch up and move with the rest. I’m targeting to compete at National Police Championships in April but I have to compete in one of the Athletics Kenya Weekend track and field events before that,” said Kiprop.

This will give him a chance to compete at Athletics Kenya national championships where he will be eyeing a place in Team Kenya for World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m now eyeing a place in Team Kenya that will be heading to Eugene, Oregon for the World Championships where I will be competing in the two-lap race. I believe the training I’m doing will make me stronger because I want to be in the podium once again,” he said.

He said that he went through a frustrated life after the ban but had to accept the outcome.

“What happened in the last four years was not my mistake and I want to tell my fans that I’m back. I have to show my capability by doing well,” said Kiprop.

“I believe in gradual progress starting from training and I know my season will be great as I look forward to other events across the globe. I’m just excited to be back because I didn’t expect what happened to me,” he added.

Kiprop said that Kenya's future in 1,500m race looks bright with the return of Elijah Manang'oi, Timothy Cheruiyot and other upcoming athletes.

“The four-lap race looks good with Manang'oi and Cheruiyot with some good young athletes coming up and I think Kenya is locked in terms of the distance despite the stiff competition from other countries like Norway,” said Kiprop.