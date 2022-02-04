Kiprop makes 800m switch, eyes World Championships

Asbel Kiprop

Former three-time 1,500m World Champion Asbel Kiprop (left), trains with his friend Meshack Kipchirchir at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2022, after a four-year doping ban. Asbel, who trained for the first time with athletes maintained his innocence.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiprop is going to compete in 800m race down from his traditional 1,500m having done some good endurance and speed sessions when he was away for the last four years
  • Kiprop was holding group training for the first time since 2017
  • Kiprop said that Kenya's future in 1,500m race looks bright with the return of Elijah Manang'oi, Timothy Cheruiyot and other upcoming athletes


After four years in the cold that saw him train in isolation due to rules laid down by Athletics Integrity Unit, Asbel Kiprop, a three-time 1,500m world champion has resumed full training.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.