Museveni condoles with family of slain Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Kiplagat

Slain Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat will be given special recognition by the Ugandan government over his outstanding contribution to sports in the country.

Kiplagat will be among the first beneficiaries of the National Sports Act once it’s approved by the Government of Uganda.

Uganda Sports Minister Peter Ogwang said that the National Sports Act gives powers to the Minister of Sports and the Minister of Finance to give recognition and awards to any outstanding athlete who has done well while representing the country in international events.

“Kiplagat will be among the first beneficiaries because he represented the country well in various international races. Despite having lost him, when the Act comes to place, he will be awarded,” said Ogwang on Friday.

He was speaking in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County when he paid a visit to the family of the late Kiplagat with a message of condolence from President Yoweri Museveni who eulogised the athlete as hard-working and disciplined athlete who represented the country well.

“I’m here to represent President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda who has sent a message of condolence to the family. I had also lost my mother during that period and that is why I didn’t come to condole with the family,” said Ogwang who gave the family Ugsh 20 million (approximately Sh851,838) and an additional 2,000 US dollars.

Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who also visited the family said that talks are ongoing between him and his counterpart at the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination Kithure Kindiki to increase surveillance on regions where athletes train and reside.

“Of course it is mandatory for each citizen to be protected but as a government we also want to increase surveillance and patrols on areas where athletes camp and train. Athletes have always carried our flag high and they need good security just like any other ordinary citizen,” said Namwamba.

Kiplagat's elder brother David Changwony said that the family is optimistic justice will prevail for their fallen brother.

“We are happy for the support we have received so far from government officials from both countries and our only concern is justice for our brother. We lost a good man whose career was still active and he was a breadwinner,” said Changwony.