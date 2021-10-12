Muindi sets sights on Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

Three-time Pune Half Marathon champion Daniel Muindi is eyeing his first marathon win at the eighth Sanlam Cape Town Marathon slated October 17 in South Africa.

The local non-bank finance solutions provider Sanlam Kenya announced sponsoring 18 runners this year up from three in 2019.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, 27-year-old Muindi exuded confidence about being on the podium in the only gold label marathon in Africa after finishing second as a rabbit in 2019.

“My target is to win and improve my personal best to 2:07 from 2:09:25 I registered at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon when I finished behind my compatriot Edwin Koech. I have been training for four months and I’m in great shape for the race. I know it’s going to be a very competitive race, but I promise to bring wonderful results,” said Muindi while receiving the national flag from the Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Nyamemba Tumbo on Tuesday.

Muindi, who has bagged half marathon titles in Pila, Warsaw and Wroclaw in Poland before, leaves the country on Wednesday.

All other runners from Kenya sponsored by Sanlam are scheduled to fly to Cape Town on Friday morning.

Tumbo noted that other runners were sorting out their travel documents. All runners are required to be fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

He affirmed the company’s commitment towards nurturing sporting talent in the country and enabling the growth of promising athletic careers.

“Kenya is known as the home of champion athletes, and Sanlam Kenya is proud to have these elite athletes representing our beloved country at the eighth edition of the Sanlam Cape Town marathon. We recognise the wholesome power of sports in enabling the progress of society. It supports livelihoods and nurtures talent. This is our promise as Sanlam Kenya, to be the partner to help you get through life. We strive to ensure that we innovate our products and services to serve you throughout all the stages of your life,” he added.

Other members of the Kenyan contingent to the eighth Sanlam Cape Town Marathon are William Yegon, Alex Saekwo, Cosmas Kyeva, Robert Chemosin, Joseph Kachapi, Kenneth Korir, Reuben Kemboi, Eliud Kiptanui, Samwel Maswai, Jonathan Chesoo, Emmanuel Ngatuny, Stella Jepkosgei, Esther Macharia, Chelagat Elizabeth, Joyce Jemutai, Lydia Simiyu, and Lucy Karimi.

Top-three finishers will pocket Sh1.4 million, Sh740,000 and Sh370,000 respectively.

In 2019, Sanlam Kenya sponsored Victor Onditi, Kennedy Ochieng’ and Lorin Otieno.

Tumbo revealed that the Kenyan team are fully-sponsored by the corporate which will cater for their air tickets, accommodation, running gear, meals and an accompanying physiotherapist.

The national team will receive their Covid-19 tests in a 48-hour window before the race.