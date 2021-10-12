Muindi sets sights on Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

Nyamemba Tumbo and Daniel Muindi

Sanlam Kenya PLC Group Chief Executive Officer Nyamemba Tumbo (left) hands over the Kenyan flag to Daniel Muteti Muindi at Sanlam Towers, Nairobi on October 12, 2021 ahead of the annual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene  &  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • Muindi exuded confidence about being on the podium in the only gold label marathon in Africa after finishing second as a rabbit in 2019.
  • The local non-bank finance solutions provider Sanlam Kenya announced sponsoring 18 runners this year up from three in 2019.
  • Top-three finishers will pocket Sh1.4 million, Sh740,000 and Sh370,000 respectively

Three-time Pune Half Marathon champion Daniel Muindi is eyeing his first marathon win at the eighth Sanlam Cape Town Marathon slated October 17 in South Africa.

