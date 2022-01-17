Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Mt Kenya Mountain Running Championship back

Kiraitu Murungi

Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi (right) and Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth (left) rogether with athlete Purity Gitonga during the launch of the second edition of the Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships in Nairobi on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The entry fee for senior 13km race is Sh1,000, junior participants will part with Sh500, whie corporates Sh100,000.
  • The prize money structure remains the same with the winner in each of the men and women's categories getting Sh500,000. The prize fund covers the top 10 finishers. 

The Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships is back with Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi promising a better and improved event that will position the county among the best.

