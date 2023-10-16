Moraa: I owe world title to Obiri

The newly crowned World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa has dedicated the title to her mentor Hellen Obiri.

Obiri is a double world 5,000 metres champion and also two-time Olympic silver medallist over the same distance.

Moraa, who is also the Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion, was Sunday treated to a heroic welcome in Kisii town organised by the county government of Kisii.

The 23-year-old Moraa, who timed 1:56.03 on August 27 in Budapest to clinch the world title, paid a courtesy call to Kisii Governor Simba Arati at his office before her convoy snaked its way into the streets of Kisii town.

Later, Moraa accompanied by her fiancé, relatives, politicians and the residents of Kisii headed to Ichuni grounds in Nyaribari Masaba constituency where the homecoming party was held.

"I want to single out Hellen Obiri who has been encouraging me to be consistent on the track as the person who ensured l clinched gold," said Moraa.

Moraa recalled how Obiri bought her first spikes when she was starting her career.

"Obiri is my elder sister and mentor who always checks on me hence l am proud for her," she added.

Moraa also thanked her former principal at Mogonga Secondary School Haron Onchong'a and Athletics Kenya Nyanza South chairman Peter Angwenyi for paying for her school fees.

She urged the county government of Kisii and members from the region to put up a talent academy to nurture young talents in the region. According to Moraa, the region region is rich in young talents but lacks training facilities.

The ceremony was graced by former and current athletes among them former national junior 200m champion Maureen Thomas.

"You have made us proud. This should be a wake-up call to us," said Governor Arati.

The region is home to track legends who represented the country in past international events and placed Kenya firmly on the global athletics map.

Among them is Charles Asati, Hezekiah Nyamao and the late Robert Ouko, members of the 4x400 metres relay team that won the first ever Olympic gold medal for Kenya in 1972 during the Munich Olympic Games.

Another legend from the region is the late Nyantika Maiyoro, a pioneer Kenyan athlete who built international repute while competing for Team Kenya under the British colonial rule in 1950s and 60s.