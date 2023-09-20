Sorry guys, Mary Moraa is off the market

She did not know was awaiting her at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League, Oregon, United States of America on Tuesday night.

As she was held briefly at the luggage section alongside other athletes, her fiancee was nervously waiting at the Terminal 1A exit.

While rest of the passengers left the luggage section, the Kenyan athletes on board were asked wait briefly before disembarking.

There was a small problem.

The man tasked with delivering the ring at the airport had not arrived.

The plan could not have been a success if the athletes exited before the ring arrived.

The messenger finally arrived to the relief of Richard Lagat.

Only a handful of people knew what was up Lagat's sleeve.

Lagat waited tactfully on one knee behind the human shield that was welcoming the athletes.

And that's how Kenya's World and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa is off the market.

Mary Moraa's fiancee, Richard Lagat, goes on his knees to make the marriage proposal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon her arrival from Oregon, USA on September 19, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

As the excited crowd opened the way, Moraa came face-to-face with Lagat, who had the ring and a placard inscribed "Will You Marry Me?"

Moraa, the 2022 Diamond League champion, accepted the marriage proposal at 10.55pm.

"No words can express what I am feeling now. It's a wonderful night," said a teary Moraa.

"Let those who were eying me know that the chapter is closed," added Moraa with a beaming smile.

"That was a big surprise...I thought it was the usual welcoming ceremony only to see him on one knee proposing," said Moraa.

World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa soaks in the moment after accepting her fiancee's marriage proposal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Oregon, USA on September 19, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I met Moraa in 2021 during the National Police Service pass out in Embakasi...it was love at first sight," said Lagat, the former General Service Unit volleyball player, who is now a volleyball coach.

"I am happy she said Yes! She is an amazing girl, easy to be around with, cheerful, humourous and a good dancer," said the soft-spoken Lagat.

Lagat, who hails from Kapsabet, Nandi County, congratulated Moraa for her accomplishments this season, saying she really worked hard for it.

"I have been a player and I know the challenges athletes go through quietly. We have been there to support each other through it all," said Lagat, who also thanked her coach Alex Sang for his technical input and fatherly advice.

"It can only get better for Moraa," said Lagat.

World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa and her fiancee, Richard Lagat, hug at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon her arrival from Oregon, USA on September 19, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Moraa said she also most withdrew from the Prefontaine Classic the ended on Sunday after she fell sick upon arrival.

"I just decided to compete since I don't like the issue of failing to start," said Moraa, who finished fourth in women's 800m final at the Prefontaine Classic as former World champion Athing Mu won.

Since Mu didn't qualify for the final, it's the world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson from Britain, who claimed the Diamond League Trophy after finishing second in Oregon.

Moraa now targets the Olympic title and probably a shot at the world record of 1:53.28 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova from Czech Republic in 1983.

At the airport to witness the proposal were 3,000m steeplechase World record holder and silver medallist Beatrice Chepkoech, World 5,000m bronze medallist Beatrice Chebet, World 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Faith Cherotich and Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech, who had also arrived from Oregon.

Also at the airport were sprinters Maximilla Imali and Peter Mwai.