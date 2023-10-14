Mary Moraa takes time off to inspire future stars

As Kisii County prepares for the homecoming of world 800 metres champion Mary Moraa on Sunday, the runner has spoken of her desire to help in nurturing the next crop of athletics stars.

Speaking on Saturay after the conclusion of a 5-kilometre Run at Infill Academy in Komarock Estate, Nairobi, the Commonwealth Games 800m champion said sports has the potential to lift populations out of poverty, thereby changing the lives of young people.

“It is exciting to be here and to inspire our young ones because they are the future of the sport, and by extension the country. I’m happy to support this worthy cause because sports is one way of eradicating poverty,” the 23-year-old police officer said.

More than 200 participants, mostly drawn from Komarock, turned up for the third edition of the 5km run. Grade Seven pupil Sam Andry and Joseph Marwa won the junior and senior five-kilometre categories respectively.

“Mary Moraa’s presence here has really motivated me to do more. She advised us to feel good about ourselves, and not to be scared of trying our hands in various ports, and to always to the best in everything,” an elated Andry said afterwards.

Infill Academy Director Rahab Thutai said the annual 5km run, dubbed ‘Infill Annual Marathon’ was held to commemorate the International Day for Eradication of Poverty.

“The race helps us play our part in achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, especially with regard to eradication of poverty, and provision of quality education. We wanted to do this because we have a role to play in reducing illiteracy rate in Kenya. We can do this by enhancing digital literacy. We are happy that our champion Mary Moraa shares the same vision as us,” she said.

“She (Moraa) felt that she wanted to rally behind a cause that she believes in and she knows that by striving for education, she will be helping to solve a problem in the community. She has promised to be part of this programme, to run with us, and to educate as well as mentor us and that’s exactly what she did today,” Thutai said of Moraa.