Kenya’s Koech, Masai chase Amsterdam Marathon titles

Kenya’s Bernard Koech will hope to go one place better than he did in 2021 on Sunday when he lines up the men’s category of the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands from 10am (Kenyan time).

The 2009 world 10,000 metres champion, Linet Masai, will also be in action as she leads Kenya’s charge in the women’s category.

Kenya last won the men’s and women’s titles in Amsterdam Marathon in 2019 and 2021 through Vincent Kipchumba and Angela Tanui respectively.

World marathon champion, Tamirat Tola of Ethiopian and his compatriot Almaz Ayana hold the Amsterdam Marathon course records of two hours, three minutes and 39 seconds, and 2:17:20 set in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Koech, who finished the 2021 race in second place behind Tola, won Hamburg Marathon in Germany in April, while Masai finished sixth in Paris Marathon in a time of 2:24:49 the same month.

Koech’s training mate, Kennedy Kimutai, is also making his marathon debut in Amsterdam. Joshua Belet (2:04:33), Cyprian Kotut (2:04:47) and Barselius Kipyego (2:04:48) are other men to watch out for from Kenya.

The Kenyans should expect strong challenge from Ethiopians, led by two-time Tokyo Marathon winner Birhanu Legese (2:02:48), Lemi Berhanu (2:04:33), Asrar Hiryden (2:04:43), Hailemaryam Kiros (2:04:43) and Bazezew Asmare (2:04:57) in the men’s race.

“Amsterdam has a special place in my heart,” Koech, 35, told World Athletics. I am running here for the fourth time and am as fit as I was two years ago,” he added.

In the women’s category, Masai’s biggest threat will come from Ethiopians Degitu Azmirew, Ashete Bekere, Tiruye Mesfin and the former Olympic 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Sofia Assefa. The 2022 European bronze medalist Nienke Brinkman.

Women:

Ashete Bekere (ETH) 2:17:58

Tiruye Mesfin (ETH) 2:18:47

Dorcas Tuitoek (KEN) 2:20:09

Sisay Meseret Gola (ETH) 2:20:50

Atalel Anmut (ETH) 2:22:21

Marion Kibor (KEN) 2:22:35

Linet Masai (KEN) 2:23:46

Anchialem Haymanot (ETH) 2:24:15

Zenebu Bihonzegn (ETH) 2:24:16

Meseret Abebayehu (ETH) 2:24:30

Neheng Khatala (LES) 2:28:06

Jill Holterman (NED) 2:28:18

Hanna Lindholm (SWE) 2:28:59

Sylvia Medugu (KEN) 2:29:09

Sofia Assefa (ETH) debut

Men:

Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:02:48

Bernard Koech (KEN) 2:04:09

Joshua Belet (KEN) 2:04:33

Lemi Berhanu Hayle (ETH) 2:04:33

Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) 2:04:41

Asrar Hiyrden (ETH) 2:04:43

Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:04:47

Barselius Kipyego (KEN) 2:04:48

Bazezew Asmare (ETH) 2:04:57

Adeledelew Mamo (ETH) 2:05:12

Shifera Tamru (ETH) 2:05:18

Bethwel Chumba (KEN) 2:05:42

Haymanot Alew (ETH) 2:05:57

Samuel Tsegay (SWE) 2:06:53

Victor Kipchirchir (KEN) 2:06:54

Gizealew Ayana (ETH) 2:07:15

Abdelilah El Maimouni (MAR) 2:08:50

Khalid Choukoud (NED) 2:09:34