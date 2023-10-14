Sandra Chebet, Vincent Mutai win Machakos cross country races

The 2017 Africa Under-20 5,000 metres silver medallist, Sandra Chebet, won the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Machakos to signal her return.

Chebet, 25, said she is ready to challenge the big girls for the World Cross Country Championships and Paris Olympics Games tickets.

"It's long since I represented Kenya. I am yet to hit a big mark at the senior level the way I would have loved," said Chebet.

Related Track and field starts early in Athletics Kenya calendar Athletics

Chebet, the 2015 world under-18 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist, last represented Kenya in 10,000m at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where she finished 10th.

"I couldn't contest well for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest since I had just graduated from the Kenya Police College," said Chebet, who claimed bronze in 10,000m at the Kenya Police Service Athletics Championships before finishing sixth at the Kenya National Championships all in June this year.

She would settle 11th during the national trials for the World Athletics Championships.

"I want to start with a shot at the World Cross Country Championships before the Olympics," said Chebet.

Chebet's former teammate at Lemotit training camp, Beatrice Chebet, is the reigning World Cross Country and Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion.

The 45th edition of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held on March 30, 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia, while the athletics programme at Paris Olympic Games will run from August 1-11 next year.

Chebet took command with two laps to go and never looked over her shoulders to win the women's 10km race in 34 minutes and 02.6 seconds at Machakos People’s Park.

Chebet edged Mercy Chepkorir and Teresa Cherotich from Lemotit, Kericho County in 35:04.4 and 35:09.1, respectively.

Kenya Defence Forces' Vincent Mutai won the men's 10km contest in 29:39.1, beating home athlete Arthunus Kioko and Brian Kiptoo of Police to second and third places in 29:42.2 and 30:07.6, respectively.

The second leg of the cross-country series will be staged on October 21 in Kapsokwony, Bungoma County.

Collated results:

Women Under-20, 6km

Diana Chepkemoi, 19.58.1 (Lemotit)

Sylvia Chelagat, 20.11.3( Kaptagat)

Florence Chekoech, 20.30.1 (Lemotit)

Harzel Kiptoo , 20.39.0(Lemotit)

Sharon Chekemoi, 20.52.1 (Lemotit)

Men Under-20, 8km

Clinton Kimutai, 23.20.6 (Keriget)

Vincent Kibet, 23.48.7 (Nakuru)

Shwdrack Kemboi, 23.52.7 (Nakuru)

Emmanuel Yegon, 23:57.0 (Bomet)

Daniel kioko, 24.04.8 (Ndombi, Makueni)

Senior Women’s 10km

Sandra Chebet, 34.02.6 (Police)

Mercy Chepkorir, 35.04.4 (Lemotit)

Teresa Cherotich, 35.09.1 (Lemotit)

Monica Wanjiru, 35.25.0 (Vota)

Winfred Mbithe, 35.48.6 (Police)

Senior Men’s 10km

Vincent Mutai 29.39.1 (KDF)

Arthunus Kioko 29.42.2 (Machakos)

Brian Kiptoo 30.07.6 (Police)

Kiplimo Naibei 30.20.4 (Police)