Mary Moraa wows Ruto, Raila in stunning 800m victory

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa is the new Absa Kip Keino Classic women’s 800m champion.

Moraa, the world 800m bronze medallist, lived up to her promise of a sub two minutes performance when she cracked season’s best one minute and 58.83 seconds to win.

Commonwealth 800m champion Mary Moraa breaks into a jig after winning the women's 800m race at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Cheered by President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, Moraa, paced by training mate Millicent Ndoro, hit the bell at 55.73 before putting away the race in a season’s best to also atone for finishing second last year.

“Running my best season at home today is the best thing. I want to thank my fans who have been supportive, cheering me the whole distance,” said Moraa, the 2022 Diamond League 800m winner.

“I had done good training and I have seen where I will be going to polish ahead of the World Championships,” said Moraa, who was fresh from breaking her own national record in 400m in Botswana.

“It will be a competitive season and I'm going to work hard since Budapest won’t be easy,” explained Moraa, who beat Desta Netsanet from Ethiopia to second place in 2:00.14 as Vivian Chebet of Kenya came third in 2:00.54.

Defending champion Prudence Sekgodiso from South Africa finished fifth in 2:01.19.