Simiu shines in 10,000m at Kasarani, Were and Mwangi triumph

Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres silver medallist Daniel Simiu blew away the field to win the men's 10,000m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Simiu took control of the race early with great front running before breaking with four laps to go to triumph in 28 minutes and 09.93 seconds.

Simiu edged out Edwin Kipkemoi to second place in 28:30.05 as Stanley Njihia clocked 28:30.61.

“It was tough but I'm glad to have ran well. The crowd is marvelous.It's my third time to compete in the 10,000m race and it feels great,” said the Africa 5,000m silver medallist.

“Last year I had a back injury but it's good I'm in good shape now,” said Simiu,

He is now focused on doing well at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

National 400 metres hurdles champion Wiseman Were and Hannah Mwangi sizzled to set new meet records when they won their respective 400m hurdles races at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Were, who is also the 110mH champion, clocked 49.49 seconds to put away the men’s race, as Mwangi dipped home in a personal best of 57.44 to reign in the women’s race.

Were edged out Kipkorir Rotich to second place in 50.37 as Edward Ngunjiri came third in 50.70.

“The support from the amazing crowd was great and if this goes on we are motivated as athletes,” said Were, adding that it’s early in the season for him but his body feels great.

“My ultimate target is to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Championships," he added.

However, Were, who has season best 49.23, has to beat the entry standard of 48.70 for the Budapest event.

Mwangi blew away the field with a great attack of the hurdles to win, beating Diana Chebet and Jane Chege to second and third places in 59.40 and 59.97 respectively.

“Running my personal best today has just motivated me to do more training and I'm aiming to lower it further to 56 seconds,” said Mwangi, who hailed the great atmosphere at the arena.