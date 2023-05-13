Fans throng Kasarani as KIrwa set new meet record

Fans from all walks of life, in different shades of colours are streaming into the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic that is underway.

The fans, young and old, started thronging Kenya’s sports cathedral as early as 8am for what has been described as “Hustlers” Kip Keino Classic after traders were allowed into the arena to sell their wares for free.

It’s the national champions Peter Mwangi (shot put) and Isaac Kirwa (long jump) who warmed up the 60,000-seater arena with victories in their respective events.

Kirwa, the 2018 national champion, scaled to season best of 7.34m to win men's long jump, and also set a new championship record.

Kirwa beat Edwin Kimutai in 7.28m as Bismarck Korir managed 7.23m for third.

Mwangi, the 2018 and 2022 shot put champion, hauled 16.25 metres to win, beating the 2019 national champion Benson Maina, who managed 15.86m. Fredrick Kiprop Chumba settled third with 15.30m.

Mwangi’s victory comes almost two weeks after he won the sixth leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meet in 15.71m at the Nyayo National Stadium.