Focus on Omanyala, Sha'carri as Kasarani hosts Kip Keino Classic

His mission this season is simple as he takes to the blocks at Kenya’s sports cathedral...break records and win the World 100 metres title later in the year.

“I am at the peak and I can feel my body. I am not going to lose any 100m race this season,” said Ferdinand Omanyala, who has vowed to bring down his Africa 100m record on Saturday at the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

“I have put in the hard work that I needed and I can tell when I walk that I have done enough."

“I won’t be looking at who is with me at the blocks but focus on controlling the race from the blocks,” explained the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion.

Omanyala said that he will be banking on the home crowd, favourable weather and superb start to realise his dream as he puts his Kip Keino Classic 100m title on the line.

Omanyala broke the Africa 100m record for the first time when he finished second in 9.77 seconds during the 2021 Kip Keino, 0.1 seconds behind winner Trayvon Bromell from United States of America.

Omanyala won last year’s Kip Keino Classic in 9.85, beating Fred Kerley to second place in 9.92 but the American went on to claim the world title in 9.86 in Oregon, USA.

“I know Kenyans won’t disappoint me and will come out in numbers to witness a piece of history...I will be glad if I won’t see any pockets of space in the stands,” Omanyala said as he made a passionate appeal during the event’s official press conference at the Safari Park Hotel.

“Kenyans know that I always promise and deliver and I want to tell them that I will put up a show that they have never witnessed before,” said a confident Omanyala.

“I am praying for dry conditions and a good start."

Omanyala explained that his World Indoor Tour in France where he bettered his national 60m record, his tour of South Africa and Botswana for 100m and Atlanta City gGames for 150m, improved his race sharpness and starts.

Omanyala stormed to victory in season’s best 10.05 at ASA Athletics Grand Prix 2, Germiston Stadium, and Johannesburg on April 19 and has the fastest time in 60m indoor this season of 6.54 from his win at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Levin, France, on February 15.

Omanyala, who won 100m at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in wind assisted 9.78 seconds (+2.3) in Gaborone on April 29, would down the Africa 150m record with a new time of 14.89 despite finishing third in Atlanta City Games on Saturday.

“These races have given me good preparations for the Kip Keino Classic and World Championships. I was leading at 130m in Atlanta and that means my 100m is still secure,” said Omanyala.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27, this year in Budapest, Hungary.

Omanyala and compatriot Stephen Odhiambo will take on World 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams, 2020 Tokyo and 2022 world 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek and Canada's world 4x100m champion Canadian Jerome Blake.

Others in the race are European 4x100m silver medallist Pablo Mateo, Africa 200m silver medallist Emmanuel Eseme and Brandon Carnes.

In the absence of Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who withdrew on Friday due to an injury, former national champion Monica Safania and Esther Mbagari face world 4x100m champion Twanisha Terry and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Daniels Teahna from the USA.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who set a world lead of 10.78 in 100m at Doha Diamond League on Friday last week, will highlight women’s 200m that will have Kenya’s Eunice Kadogo.

Richardson, who has a personal best 22.00 in 200m, will also face compatriots 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Oliver Javianne, Kyra Jefferson and Shannon Ray.

Africa 100m champion Gambia’s Gina Bass, who is also the African Games 200m champion, is also in the mix.

Absa Kip Keino Classic Programme:

10am: long jump men (national event)

10am: Shot put men (national event)

12.30pm: Javelin men (Discretionary event)

1.30pm: Car Parade

2pm: 10,000m men (national event)

2.12pm: Hammer throw women (Core event)

2.38pm: 400m hurdles women (national event)

2.48: 400m hurdles men (national event)

2.57pm: 400m men (National event)

3.06pm: 5,000m women (Discretionary event)

3.30pm: 400m men ((Discretionary event)

3.40pm: 5,000m men ((Discretionary event)

3.45pm: High jump women (Core event)

4pm: Start of Live Broadcast (NTV)

4.05pm: 100m women (Core event)

4.13pm: 3,000m steeplechase ((Discretionary event)

4.26pm; Hammer throw men (Core event)

4.30pm: 800m women (Core event)

4.43pm 200m men (Core event)

4.50pm: 1,500m men (Discretionary event)

5.02pm: 3,000m steeplechase women (Discretionary event)

5.23pm: 200m women (Core event)

5.31pm: 800m men (Core event)

5.40pm: 1,500m women (Discretionary event)