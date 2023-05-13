Kip Keino Classic: Beatrice Chebet lights up Kasarani

Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion Beatrice Chebet dropped four rivals with 200m to go to win the women's 5,000m race at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

A pack of five athletes hit the bell together and all the way before Chebet, the world 5,000m silver medallist, stepped on her gas pedal with 200m to go to triumph in 15 minutes and 15.85 seconds.

The 2019 World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo settled second in 15:16.28 as Judith Kiyeng came third in 15:16.66.

“I had prepared well for the race and today's race was about checking a few aspects. It went well and I look forward to my best ahead of the World Championships,” said Chebet, the Africa 5,000m champion.

“It’s my dream to be able to upgrade my second position last year to something better at the world event,” explained Chebet, the world cross country champion.

"I would like to emulate Hellen Obiri who won both the world cross and world 5,000m title in one season in 2019," said Chebet.

The World Athletics Championships will be held in August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Chelimo said she is happy with the performance, being early in the season.

“I wanted to gauge my performance. I have good speed and hope to plan well for the world event,” said Chelimo, who is eying a place in the 10,000m at the Budapest world event.