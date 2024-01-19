Little-known Mwaniki stuns Kandie to bag KDF cross country title

It was upsets galore as a new order was established at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cross Country Championships at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday.

Peter Mwaniki Aila from Nanyuki and Isiolo’s Winnie Jemutai stunned their respective fields to claim their first men and women’s titles.

Mwaniki, who was fresh from finishing third at Valencia Iberacaja 10km race on Sunday in Spain, blew away the rich field that included defending champion Kibiwott Kandie of Embakasi, to win in 29 minutes and 51.6 seconds.

Mwaniki finished third during the Kenya National Cross Country Championships before securing a similar position in 5,000m at KDF Athletics Championships, all last year.

The 29-year-old Mwaniki upstaged Dismus Lokira (Lanet) and Daniel Mungut (Isiolo) to second and third places in 29:54.0 and 29:56.3 respectively in a race where Kandie, the KDF 10,000m and 5,000m champion, settled fifth in 29:59.4.

Jemutai shocked former champions Sheila Chepkirui (Thika) and Joycilline Jepkosgei (Mundika) to claim her maiden title in 33:25.8.

Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion, who finished fourth in last year's London Marathon and second in Berlin Marathon, eased home fourth in 33:45.6 while Jepkosgei clocked 33:53.8 for fifth place.

Cintia Chepng’eno (Isiolo), a silver medallist from the Great Chepsaita Cross Country settled second in 33:26.2 as Diana Chepkorir (Embakasi) snatched the last podium place in 33:42.5.

Select results

Women

1.Winny Jemutai (Isiolo) 33:25.8

2.Cintia Chepng’eno (Isiolo) 33:26.2

3.Diana Chepkorir (Embakasi) 33:42.5

4.Sheila Chepkirui (Thika) 33:45.6

5.Joycilline Jepkosgei (Mudika) 33:53.8

6.Gladys Koech (Mtongwe) 33:55.5

Men

1.Peter Mwaniki (Nanyuki) 29:51.6

2.Dismus Lokira (Lanet) 29:54.0

3.Daniel Mungut (Isiolo) 29:56.3

4.Wesley Yego (LAB) 29:58.0

5.Kibiwott Kandie (Embakasi) 29:59.4