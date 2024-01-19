Chebet, Simiu win maiden Police cross country titles

World cross country champion Beatrice Chebet and multi-world silver medallist Daniel Simiu are the new Kenya Police Service Cross Country champions.

Chebet, the world 5 kilometres champion and record holder, dropped from a pack of six in the last 2km to win in 34 minutes and 44.85 seconds to claim her maiden Police cross title, having finished fifth last year.

The battle at the Ngong Racecourse proved tight and explosive with exchange of leads as six athletes went into the last lap of 2km in a pack.

It degenerated to a three-horse exchange in the last kilometres involving Chebet, who is also the world 5,000m bronze medallist, Gladys Kwamboka, who finished second last year and the 2019 World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo.

Then Chebet, the reigning Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion from Eastern, engaged another gear with almost 400m to go as she reigned in the sprint finish, edging out Kwamboka of NPC Main to second place in 34:47.11.

Beatrice Chebet (centre) commands the leading pack of senior women's 10km race during Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championship at Ngong race Course in Nairobi on January 19, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chelimo, who represented Eastern, settled third in 34:47.50 in the women’s race where defending champion Beatrice Chepkoech watched from the terraces but took the baton to anchor Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) to victory in mixed relays.

Betty Chepkemboi from the General Service Unit (GSU) and the 2015 3,000m Diamond League champion Virginia Nyambura of Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) timed 35:94.25 and 35:10.05 to settle fourth and fifth respectively.

Sheila Chelangat, the 2020 and 2021 champion finished sixth in 35:19.06 followed by the 2022 champion Caroline Nyaga (Eastern) in 35:33.22 and the 2011 world cross country champion Vivian Cheruiyot (DCI) who timed 35:37.25.

"This is part of my preparations ahead of my world cross country title defence. This victory is a clear indication that I am on the right path even though the race was quite competitive considering the rich field," said Chebet.

The 45th World Athletics Cross Country Championships are scheduled for March 30 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

Chebet's main target is this year's Olympic Games where she hopes to go one better over her rivals.

Chebet settled for silver in 5,000m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, losing the battle to Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia before claiming bronze at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won the race with Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands getting silver.

“I'm tired of playing second fiddle...I also want that taste of gold medals," said Chebet. “I have won both junior track and cross country titles and senior cross country titles. I now want the big one at the Olympics.”

Daniel Simiu waves his wins jersey on his way to winning the senior men's 10km race during Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championship at Ngong racecourse in Nairobi on January 19, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Simiu, the world 10,000m and world half marathon silver medallist, virtually roasted the field from gun-to-tape, winning his maiden Police cross title bare chest after he removed his jersey with 300m to go, waving it all the way.

However, Simiu is lucky to have his victory upheld since it’s against World Athletics rules but said he wanted recognition as well as send the message that there is a new sheriff in town.

Rift Valley’s Simiu, who finished second last year, clocked 29:48.49 to win beating Edwin Kiplagat from Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and DCI’s African Games 5,000m champion Robert Kiprop to second and third places in 30:17.91 and 30:43.6 respectively.

Nine-time defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor watched the race from the terraces.

Select results

Women

1.Beatrice Chebet (Eastern) 34:44.85

2.Gladys Kwamboka (NPS Main Campus) 34:47.11

3.Margaret Chelimo (Eastern) 34:47.59

4.Betty Chepkemoi (GSU) 35:04.25

5.Virginia Nyambura (DCI) 35:10.05

6.Sheila Chelangat (Central) 35:19.06

Men

1.Daniel Simiu (Rift Valley) 29:48.49

2.Edwin Kiplagat (EDU) 30:17.91

3.Robert Kiprop (DCI) 30:43.06

4.Naibei Kiplimo (ASTU) 30:45.88

5.Ernest Kimutai (Rift Valley) 31:16.25