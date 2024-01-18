Six-time winner Obiri out of KDF Cross Country event

Six-time champion Hellen Obiri will not defend her title at this year's Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships on Friday at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

However, Kibiwott Kandie has thrown down the gauntlet as he targets a fifth title in the men’s contest to add to his victories in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Obiri, the 2023 Boston and New York City Marathon champion, has fallen ill after finishing second at the Houston Half Marathon on Sunday in Texas, United States of America.

“It’s quite unfortunate I am unable to defend my title. I was looking forward to bagging my seventh title but I am not feeling well,” said Obiri, the 2019 world cross-country champion.

Senior Sergeant Obiri, the 2017 and 2019 World 5,000 metres champion, retained her crown for her sixth victory last year at the same venue.

Obiri, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic 5,000m silver medallist, beat former champion, Sergeant Joyciline Jepkosgei to second place as Senior Private Esther Borura settled third.

Obiri has already been shortlisted in the tentative marathon team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

Jepkosgei and Borura are among those heading for the KDF championships alongside Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Sheila Chepkirui, who finished second at the Berlin Marathon and fourth at the London Marathon last year.

Chepkirui had settled third at the Valencia Marathon on her debut over the distance in December 2022, romping home in career best of 2:17:29.

Bombardier Kandie from Embakasi recaptured the title he lost in 2022 to Erick Kiptanui when he stormed home first last year, edging out Vincent Mutai as Collins Koros settled third.

Kandie, the KDF 10,000m and 5,000m champion, is a former half marathon world record holder and 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medalist.

“Training has come out well and my body feels quite fine,” said Kandie, adding that his performance at the cross country will show him the bearing to take, especially in this busy 2024 season.

“I have gone into road running but my options are open with the world cross country and Olympic Games beckoning,” said Kandie, who made his debut at the world cross country last year in Australia where he finished fifth to contribute to the team title.

If all goes well, Kandie is keen on diverting his attention to qualifying for the World Athletics Cross Country scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia, and the Paris Olympic Games.

Kandie failed to make his debut at the World Athletics Championships last year in Budapest owing to an injury, but hopes for his first appearance at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris.