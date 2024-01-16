Shock as athlete collapses and dies in Iten

The athletics fraternity has once again been thrown into mourning after an athlete collapsed and died on Monday evening in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Hosea Kiplagat, a marathoner based in Peru, was in the company of his four-year-old son when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed on his way home.

Kiplagat, 32, jetted back into the country two months ago from Peru where he has been competing. He was finalizing the construction of a house before heading to Kapsowar for training ahead of a race in April.

Elgeyo Marakwet Police County Commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the incident.

“The assistant chief of the Mindililwo area of Iten reported an incident where a man was walking with his son from a shopping centre. Eyewitnesses said that he sat down and complained of chest pains before he died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and confirmed it was true,” said Mr Mulinge.

The athlete’s brother Anderson Kemboi, a trader in Iten, was shocked by his brother's demise.

“We are saddened with the death of our brother. He was a hardworking man and was in the process of completing a house before heading to Kapsowar where he normally trains. He has always been in good health and never complained of anything,” said Mr Kemboi.

Kiplagat trained at the Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet before heading to Peru where he has been competing in various races.

The 2022 Milano Marathon champion Vivian Kiplagat said that Kiplagat was a polite and jovial athlete, whose career was just picking up.

“Kiplagat used to pace me at the camp and was a good athlete with a few words. He always wanted the best for every athlete he interacted with and we are shocked that he just collapsed and died,” said Vivian.

The 2022 World Marathon silver medalist Judith Korir described Kiplagat as hardworking.

“He was a good man and always smiled at everyone he met. It is so sad that we have lost him,” said Korir.