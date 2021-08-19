Little-known Kenyan runner Mutgaa banned over doping

The Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday announced it had banned Kenya's marathoner Racheal Mutgaa for three years over presence of prohibited substance in her sample.

AIU said that traces banned substance testosterone were found in the sample and the Kenyan will serve her ban from August 3, 2021. All results from races she has competed in between May 16 this year and now remain nullified.

AIu also banned Yousef Karam sprinter Yousef Karam for three years for the presence and use of a prohibited substance, a violation of World Athletics Anti-Doping rules.

Related Kenyan sprinter suspended for alleged doping Athletics

Karam is said to have used Ibutamoren to boost his performance and will serve his three-year ban starting March 30, 2020. All his results from January 28 this year have been disqualified.

"The AIU has started disciplinary proceedings against long-distance runner El Hassan El Abbassi of Bahrain, for an Adverse Analytical Finding from testing conducted during @Tokyo2020 by @IntTestAgency. The athlete has been provisionally suspended," the AIU said on Twitter on Thursday.

Mutgaa won the 2016 DOZ Lodz Marathon, an IAAF Silver Label Road Race, and set a new course record in the 2019 Hannover Marathon.

Mutgaa's sanctions come at a time when Kenya's 100 metres ace Mark Otieno is battling to clear his name after he was provisionally suspended by the AIU for presence of prohibited substance during the Tokyo Olympics.

Otieno did not take part in the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test. The 28-year-old returned an adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroid.

The AIU said that Otieno was found to have '"presence/use of a prohibited substance methasterone."

AIU further revealed it had been notified of another adverse analytical finding for the Kenyan sprinter, who was due to take part in the 100m heats alongside Ferdinand Omanyala, who went on to reach the semis and setting a new national record.

"On August 2, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Bloemfontein (RSA),confirmed an Adverse Analytical Finding in a sample collected on June 24 by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Upon request, ADAK immediately handed over the case management responsibility for the ADAK sample to the AIU. The determination of consequences for the ADAK sample will also follow the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against Odhiambo."

As well as Otieno, British sprinter CJ Ujah, who won an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100m relay, Bahrain's 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou and Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU added.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the International Testing Agency (ITA) proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games," said a statement.