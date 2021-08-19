Little-known Kenyan runner Mutgaa banned over doping

  • AIU said that traces banned substance testosterone were found in the sample and the Kenyan will serve her ban from August 3, 2021. All results from races she has competed in between May 16 this year and now remain nullified.
  • AIu also banned Yousef Karam sprinter Yousef Karam for three years for the presence and use of a prohibited substance, a violation of World Athletics Anti-Doping rules.

The Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday announced it had banned Kenya's marathoner Racheal Mutgaa for three years over presence of prohibited substance in her sample.

