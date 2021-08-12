Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno suspended for alleged doping

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo has been suspended for an alleged anti-doping breach, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Thursday

Otieno did not take part in the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test The 28-year-old returned an adverse analytical finding for anabolic androgenic steroid.

The AIU said that Otieno was found to have '"presence/use of a prohibited substance methasterone."

AIU further revealed it had been notified of another adverse analytical finding for the Kenyan sprinter, who was due to take part in the 100m heats alongside Ferdinand Omanyala, who went on to reach the semis and setting a new national record.

"On August 2, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Bloemfontein (RSA),confirmed an Adverse Analytical Finding in a sample collected on June 24 by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

Upon request, ADAK immediately handed over the case management responsibility for the ADAK sample to the AIU. The determination of consequences for the ADAK sample will also follow the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against Odhiambo."

As well as Otieno, British sprinter CJ Ujah, who won an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100m relay, Bahrain's 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou and Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU added.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the International Testing Agency (ITA) proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games," said a statement.