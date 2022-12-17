Lasoi leads guest athletes to glory in Prisons Cross Country

Guest entrants stole the show as Kericho’s Isaiah Lasoi outclassed training mate Philemon Kosgei to win the men's 10 kilometre race during the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Lasoi broke away from Kosgei with two kilometres to go as he swept the course to victory in 29 minutes and 27.7 seconds, a win that he hopes will help him secure employment at Prisons.

Kosgei returned home second in 29:46.6 as Geoffrey Korir became the first Prisons athlete to finish in third place in 29:49.8.

“I had mastered the course last week during the national trials and things looked easy,” said Lasoi, who was fresh from finishing 28th during the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships held at the same course the previous Saturday.

Lasoi, who claimed silver in the men’s half marathon during the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 30, said improved speed work did the trick for him after a disappointing result at the national trials.